Amid testing capacity concerns, CDC unveils new coronavirus test kits

Laboratory technicians work on testing samples from people to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a laboratory in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on February 12, 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's increasing coronavirus testing capabilities at state and local labs after California officials criticized the agency for delaying testing on a state resident who has COVID-19.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, announced Thursday on a conference call that the agency has released a new diagnostic test for COVID-19. The CDC, she said, also rolled out guidelines for how state and local health labs can correct previously faulty test kits sent out by the CDC.

The changes, she said, will improve the country's ability to quickly identify and treat COVID-19 patients.

"Labs can start testing with existing CDC test kits ... This will increase testing capacity at state and local health departments," she said. "Additionally, CDC has manufactured brand new test kits."

The CDC sent test kits earlier in the outbreak to public health labs around the country, but those kits were problematic, CDC officials have since said, and potentially inaccurate. Because local clinicians can't depend on the test kits, some have had to ship samples to a laboratory with the ability to run the tests, delaying the process of diagnosis and treatment.

Earlier this week, Messonnier said that the CDC was "working to modify the kit and hope to send out a new" one soon.