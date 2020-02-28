Apple is now down more than 20% from its record, making it among the hardest hit Dow stocks

Apple shares tumbled into bear-market territory on Friday, now trading down more than 20% from their recent record on an intraday basis.
This makes the iPhone maker among the hardest hit members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average due to the coronavirus.
Apple hit an all-time high on Jan. 29, reaching $327.85 per share. On Friday, the stock traded down more than 4% around $261. But Apple is not the only Dow component that has taken a beating recently.
All 30 Dow members are in correction territory, down at least 10% from their 52-week highs. Exxon Mobil and Boeing are down about 40% each from their 50-week highs while pCisco and 3M have fallen nearly 30% each.
