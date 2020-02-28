Bernie Sanders jumps to early national delegate lead ahead of South Carolina primary

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders marches with student supporters to an on-campus polling place for early voting at Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, February 27, 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders enters Saturday's South Carolina Democratic primary with an early lead in pledged national delegates as his rivals try to slow his march toward the party's presidential nomination.

The Vermont independent's blowout victory in the Nevada caucus earned him 24 of the state's 36 delegates, according to NBC News allocations. The second-place finisher, former Vice President Joe Biden, will come away with nine delegates, while former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg will get three. No other candidates earned delegates in Nevada.

The chart below shows where the Democratic presidential field stands in the race for 1,991 delegates (the majority needed to win the nomination) after three contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.