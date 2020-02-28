These stocks are getting unfairly punished in the coronavirus sell-off, analysts say

Foot Locker Inc. signage is displayed in the window of a store in New York, U.S.

The market turmoil is not stopping Wall Street analysts from finding buying opportunities for clients. While stocks have plunged to their lowest levels since 2009, analysts said now is the time for investors to bolster their portfolios with stocks getting unfairly punished because of the coronavirus fears.

The stocks that turned up through CNBC PRO's search of research from top analysts include: Toll Brothers, Anaplan, Lowe's, The Trade Desk, and Visteon.

Here are the stocks Wall Street says to buy during the market turmoil: