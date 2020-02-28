Airspaces could be shut down if coronavirus worsens, Citi strategist says

Authorities may consider closing their airspaces in the next few weeks if the coronavirus continues to spread across borders, a market strategist has told CNBC.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Friday, Mark Manduca, managing director and associate director of research for EMEA at Citi, compared coronavirus to other "blind corners" in aviation's history.

"There are a couple of instances in history you can look at here that have some sort of resonance. One would obviously be the SARS event going back six years, the other would be the ash cloud event of 2010," he said.

"And believe it or not, the government backing of airlines in 9/11 is something I think carries a lot of resonance in this case," Manduca added. "Will governments step in, not just to back their airlines, but actually shut airspace down at some point in the next few weeks?"