South Korean boy band BTS cancels some concerts in Seoul, citing coronavirus outbreak

US rapper Lil Nas X (center) and South Korean boy band BTS perform onstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

South Korean boy band BTS cancelled four shows in Seoul, citing the global coronavirus outbreak.

The popular boy band had been scheduled to perform at the Olympic Stadium on April 11, 12, 18 and 19.

The cancellations come as South Korea reports rapidly rising cases of the virus, which is believed to have originated in China before spreading globally.

Earlier Friday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the country has more than 2,000 confirmed cases from the new coronavirus, which has so far killed 13 people in South Korea.