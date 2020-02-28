Credit Suisse says sell-off presents buying opportunity in these Asian tech stocks

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak has roiled markets in Asia and elsewhere, and hit supply chains globally.

Both multinational and local companies have been affected by the extended shutdown in China, with factories unable to return to full production.

Last week, Apple warned that it does not expect to meet its quarterly revenue forecast due to lower iPhone supply globally and lower Chinese demand. Apple makes most iPhones and other products in China, and the outbreak had caused it to temporarily halt production and close retail stores in China.

That led to a sell-off among Apple suppliers in Asia last week.

Amid the turmoil, Credit Suisse highlighted five Asian tech stocks that have dived from their year-to-date highs, and predicted their potential upside. The investment bank rated all five stocks as "outperform."