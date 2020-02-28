Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Dollar General, Uber, Royal Caribbean & more

BMO named Disney a top pick and said it would use any weakness from the coronavirus as a buying opportunity.

"For DIS, there is no change to our long-term view owing to the virus (or the CEO change, on which we offer more thoughts within), and we believe the stock is increasingly baking in more challenges already. We would use any near-term weakness related to COVID-19 virus as an opportunity to build long-term positions, or for those that missed the initial move post the April DTC Investor Day, to initiate ones."