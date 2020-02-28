Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Dollar General, Uber, Royal Caribbean & more

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
BMO named Disney a top pick and said it would use any weakness from the coronavirus as a buying opportunity.
"For DIS, there is no change to our long-term view owing to the virus (or the CEO change, on which we offer more thoughts within), and we believe the stock is increasingly baking in more challenges already. We would use any near-term weakness related to COVID-19 virus as an opportunity to build long-term positions, or for those that missed the initial move post the April DTC Investor Day, to initiate ones."
Wells Fargo lowered its price target on Goldman Sachs due to a lower 10-year Treasury and two assumed rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
There's earnings issues but balance sheet strength. We're reducing large bank ests. by about 10% given the impact of (1) interest rates, including a lower 10 year treasury (from 1.91% to 1.27% YTD) and 2 assumed Fed rate cuts (=forward yield curve); (2) capital markets, including less activity (IPOs, underwriting, mergers), lower equity values, and more risk-off; and (3) less growth; partially mitigated by better mortgage and possible re-intermediation to lending markets from capital markets."