GM adding more than 1,200 jobs at Michigan plants

General Motors will add more than 1,200 new jobs at plants in Michigan to produce crossovers and Cadillac cars.

The automaker announced the increase Friday as part of plans to add shifts of production at two assembly plants near Lansing, Michigan, by the second quarter.

The new positions include almost 400 employees to support the launch of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 at GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly and about 800 people to add a third shift to support production of the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers at its Lansing Delta Township Assembly.

""We are excited to provide these opportunities in Lansing," Phil Kienle, vice president of GM North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations, said in a release. "Our team members have proven experience in building high-quality vehicles and are well-prepared to meet the needs of our customers. This is great news for our manufacturing sites as well as the Lansing community."

GM says that since 2015, it has invested more than $1 billion into its Lansing manufacturing operations.