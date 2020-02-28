This corner of Wall Street is making a mint for JPMorgan and Goldman as the stock market tanks

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 28, 2020.

Amid the wreckage in global stock markets this week as panic over the spread of coronavirus wiped out $6 trillion in value, one corner of Wall Street has been making a mint.

Equity derivatives desks at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs have thrived as a furious correction in U.S. stocks took hold in the past six days, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The desks sell options and futures to trading clients as protection against losses or to allow them to speculate on price movements.

Banks positioned themselves to be long volatility – in other words, to benefit if volatility spiked – by snapping up options contracts ahead of the market rout, according to the people. Options allow investors to protect against price movements in exchange for paying regular premiums. When crashing markets sent the Cboe Volatility Index soaring, those positions suddenly increased in value.

The VIX, known as the "fear gauge" of Wall Street, rose above 49 on Friday, an alarming jump not seen in two years. As recently as November, the VIX had been around 12.

At the same time, clients who were previously complacent about market risks clamored for options to protect against further moves, causing a jump in activity for banks.

"Equity indexes were rallying last year," said one of the people, who declined to be identified discussing nonpublic information. "With some macro indicators giving people pause, and you add coronavirus to the mix, there was the feeling that volatility would spike. It ended up being the perfect scenario for them."

The desks are projecting sharp increases in stock trading results for the quarter thanks to the activity, said the people. The derivatives business is one of banks' three major stock trading segments, which also includes prime brokerage and cash equities desks.