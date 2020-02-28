'The new frontier of oil': Latin America's newest crude-producing nation to hold pivotal election

River taxis wait for customers at the dock in the town of Bartica, Guyana on June 6, 2016. Bartica is a town at the confluence of two major rivers and is the launching point for people who work in the jungle regions, mining gold and diamonds.

An upcoming election in one of the smallest and poorest countries in South America is set to decide on a new government to oversee the highest amount of oil per person of any country in the world.

Guyana, a country of about 750,000 which shares a border with Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela in the northeast of South America, will hold a general election on Monday.

It comes at a time of heightened global intrigue, given the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected the country will record the fastest rate of economic growth worldwide this year.

The Fund believes real annualized GDP (gross domestic product) in Guyana will balloon almost 86% in 2020. That's up from 4.4% last year. To be sure, the IMF's estimated rate of economic growth in Guyana is 40 times that of what is expected from the U.S. — the world's largest economy.

Analysts have told CNBC that the reason Guyana can expect to record such an explosive rate of economic expansion stems from the fact it has just become Latin America's newest crude-producing nation.

"Guyana is the new frontier of oil," Diego Moya-Ocampos, principal political analyst for Latin America at IHS Markit, told CNBC via telephone.

"The country of about 750,000 people produces around 52,000 barrels per day at present — but, after 2025, production could be over 750,000 barrels per day. That's one barrel per day for every Guyanese person."

"That's a lot of oil," Moya-Ocampos said.