How do women's finances compare with men's? Take our quiz and find out

March is Women's History Month. There are many accomplishments to recognize, such as the increase in women who get their education and prepare for careers. It is also important to acknowledge the financial struggles that women face compared to those that men face. Women typically earn less on the dollar than men yet they live longer which leads to a gap in retirement savings.

This quiz is brought to you by Savvy Ladies, a non-profit organization that provides free financial education and resources for women to empower them to achieve financial independence. It was designed to highlight the differences between women and men when it comes to their personal finances and what women should be thinking about to better prepare themselves for the future.