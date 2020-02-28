'It really reminds me of 1987,' says longtime strategist Jim Paulsen about this week's market plunge

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Leuthold Group chief investment strategist Jim Paulsen said the rapid sell-off in the United States stock market reminded him of the dramatic downturn in 1987.

"Well, it's certainly a full panic. I'd say of all of them that I've seen or been through, it really reminds me of 1987," Paulsen said on CNBC's "The Exchange."

All major U.S. indexes fell again on Friday, extending losses from earlier in the week. The decline marked the fastest correction for the S&P 500, with the index falling 10% below its record high, on record.