London jury clears former Barclays executives after fraud trial

Three former Barclays executives were acquitted in London on Friday of charges they helped funnel £322 million ($418 million) in secret fees to Qatar in return for rescue financing during the credit crisis.

In a sharp blow for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), a jury cleared Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris, and Richard Boath of fraud.

The men, aged between 61 and 64, denied any wrongdoing. Qatar, a major investor in Britain and still a significant Barclays shareholder, was neither investigated nor accused of wrongdoing.