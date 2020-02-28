See inside a $23 million mega-home — complete with a $1 million shark tank

Located in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles is the "Shark House Mansion" — a $23 million mega-home with real sharks that live inside.

"It's marine world in a house," Los Angeles-based broker Sam Real tells CNBC.

Underwater shot of one of the sharks that lives in a mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

The home's biggest selling point is, as the name suggests, a state-of-the-art shark tank. According to Real, it cost $1 million to install.

The aquarium has three houndsharks, two remoras, a horn shark and seven Cortez stingrays.

"The sharks alone cost a couple thousand dollars," says Real.

The cost to maintain the sharks isn't cheap, either.

"The maintenance on the room costs roughly $1,500 — about $900 a month for the living wall, and another $600 for the sharks."