See inside a $23 million mega-home — complete with a $1 million shark tank

Located in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles is the "Shark House Mansion" — a $23 million mega-home with real sharks that live inside.
"It's marine world in a house," Los Angeles-based broker Sam Real tells CNBC.
The home's biggest selling point is, as the name suggests, a state-of-the-art shark tank. According to Real, it cost $1 million to install.
The aquarium has three houndsharks, two remoras, a horn shark and seven Cortez stingrays.
"The sharks alone cost a couple thousand dollars," says Real.
The cost to maintain the sharks isn't cheap, either.
"The maintenance on the room costs roughly $1,500 — about $900 a month for the living wall, and another $600 for the sharks."
The 12,800 square foot residence has seven bedrooms and 12 baths, including a very spacious master suite with views of L.A.
The home also has a 500-bottle glass wine room.
And a state-of-the-art movie theater.
The L.A. mega-residence first hit the market in September 2018 for a jaw-dropping $35 million. After a year and a half of no bites, and three price cuts later, it's currently listed for $22.9 million.
Along with that $12.1 million price reduction, there's also been a change in brokers: The home is now listed with Tomer Fridman at Compass.
Fun fact: Michelle Obama reportedly rented the home in 2019.
Christopher DiLella is a producer for CNBC's special projects unit. Ray Parisi is senior executive producer for CNBC's special projects unit.
