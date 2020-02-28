Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Make It

See inside a $23 million mega-home — complete with a $1 million shark tank

VIDEO3:2903:29
Inside a $23 million shark-infested mega-home
Make It

Located in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles is the "Shark House Mansion" — a $23 million mega-home with real sharks that live inside.

The "Shark House" mansion backyard
Fridman Group Compass / Joel Danto

"It's marine world in a house," Los Angeles-based broker Sam Real tells CNBC.

Underwater shot of one of the sharks that lives in a mansion in the Hollywood Hills.
CNBC

The home's biggest selling point is, as the name suggests, a state-of-the-art shark tank. According to Real, it cost $1 million to install.

Open-air shark aquarium room
Fridman Group - Joel Danto

The aquarium has three houndsharks, two remoras, a horn shark and seven Cortez stingrays.

"The sharks alone cost a couple thousand dollars," says Real.

The cost to maintain the sharks isn't cheap, either.

"The maintenance on the room costs roughly $1,500 — about $900 a month for the living wall, and another $600 for the sharks."

See inside the rest of the home

The 12,800 square foot residence has seven bedrooms and 12 baths, including a very spacious master suite with views of L.A.

Master bedroom with fireplace and terrace
Fridman Group Compass / Joel Danto
Master bathroom
Fridman Group Compass / Joel Danto
Master walk-in closet
Fridman Group Compass / Joel Danto

The home also has a 500-bottle glass wine room.

Glass-encased wine room
Fridman Group Compass / Joel Danto

And a state-of-the-art movie theater.

Movie theater
Fridman Group Compass / Joel Danto

The L.A. mega-residence first hit the market in September 2018 for a jaw-dropping $35 million. After a year and a half of no bites, and three price cuts later, it's currently listed for $22.9 million.

Along with that $12.1 million price reduction, there's also been a change in brokers: The home is now listed with Tomer Fridman at Compass.

Fun fact: Michelle Obama reportedly rented the home in 2019.

Christopher DiLella is a producer for CNBC's special projects unit. Ray Parisi is senior executive producer for CNBC's special projects unit.

Like this story? Subscribe to "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" on YouTube!

Don't miss: This $50 million L.A. mega-home has a lavish secret buried underground

VIDEO2:5302:53
This $50 million L.A. mega-home has a lavish secret buried underground
Make It
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact