Stock market spirals as coronavirus fears persist— Here's what to watch

The stock market is suffering its worst week since the financial crisis.
The S&P 500 is down more than 12% since Monday, its largest weekly decline since October 2008.
Here's what three market experts are watching now.
Mark Grant, chief global market strategist of B. Riley FBR, says he has found a way to make profits even in this volatile market.
I don't see any bounce in yields coming any time soon. In fact, the 2-year [yield] is so low that even if the Fed cut twice at 25 basis points, it's already been impacted in the market. One of the things that I think is the most interesting in this environment is … I have been able to take profits in this kind of market … I have been able to take some profits in some of the bonds they own because my strategy is half investment-grade bonds and half closed-end funds, paying monthly over 10%.
Krishna Memani, former vice chair of investments at Invesco, says to fall back as an investor given Chinese manufacturing uncertainties.
If things are going to turn around, it's going to turn around because we are seeing a bottoming on the impact — a bottoming in terms of the activity level. ... That is actually going to come from China, because China has dealt with this situation the longest. We'll get Chinese PMI. If the PMI is in the 40s as opposed to 30s, I think the market bottoms out. But we don't know that just yet. So, as an investor you are in a risk management mode, and what risk management requires you to do is to basically fall back and wait. ... Stay alive to play another day.
Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," says you have to be ready to sell certain stocks.
When I think about what to do, I say, you can't sell unless you have travel [or] leisure. Those aren't going to work. Autos won't work. Clearly airlines won't work. So, if you're full up and don't have any capital, it's still not too late to sell those, but you have to be ready for some index buying here just because it's the hardest thing to buy in the world.