This financial document—in the wrong hands—burned some sports legends. You could be at risk, too

You can have a power of attorney tailored to your specific needs, making it as narrow or broad as you wish. You may want it to take effect only if you become incapacitated, or you may want to turn over some or all of your authority now. A good estate planning specialist can help you decide what you need. Beware of one-size-fits-all powers of attorney available online.

"The internet can be your friend, but it can also be the world's greatest enemy because people don't understand the consequences or the legalese of these documents," Schechter said. "It seems very easy to go online and get the information, but people don't necessarily understand the unfettered ramifications that this could give someone."

Figuring out who that someone will be can also be tricky. Many people will simply grant power of attorney to a spouse or loved one, but even that can require a leap of faith. Schechter said there are ways to take some of the guesswork out of the process.

"You always want checks and balances," she said.

One way to accomplish that is to divide the authority among more than one person, appointing "co-fiduciaries."

"You can have maybe two people, two people who have divested interest, who don't necessarily know each other," Schechter said. "You could have an attorney and an accountant. You can have a business advisor doing it. You could have a friend, a parent, a sister, a brother. It doesn't have to be limited, but don't give the keys to the kingdom to one person."

Another safeguard is to have your attorney-in-fact bonded. That is where a third party known as a surety effectively guarantees that you will be made whole should something go wrong. The specialized firms that put up the bonds do not take the guarantees lightly — after all, their money is at stake — so they are very careful about taking risks. That means the surety will scrutinize every aspect of the person or entity they are being asked to bond.

Shechter said clients of Fulford, for example, would have done well to demand that she be bonded.

"By having her bonded they would've done a background check. They would've asked to see her finances. They would've looked and said this woman, who is claiming she is worth millions of dollars, wasn't worth a penny," Schechter said.