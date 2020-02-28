WHO raises coronavirus threat assessment, now says virus poses a 'very high' risk at a global level

World Health Organization officials said Friday they are increasing the risk assessment of the coronavirus, which has spread to at least 49 countries in a matter of weeks, to "very high" across the world.

"We have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at global level," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, said during a press briefing at the agency's headquarters in Geneva.

Outside of China, there are 4,351 cases across at least 48 countries, including 67 deaths as of Friday morning, Tedros said. At 23 countries have only reported one case. He said health officials are seeing "linked epidemics of COVID-19 in several countries, but most cases can still be traced to known contacts or clusters of cases."

"We do not see evidence as yet that the virus is spreading freely in communities," he added.

Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Nigeria all reported their first cases on Thursday, Tedros said. All these cases have links to Italy, he added.

Tedros reiterated that the virus could turn into a pandemic. He urged against fear and panic, adding, "our greatest enemy right now is not the virus itself. It's fear, rumors and stigma."

On Wednesday, WHO officials said the number of new COVID-19 cases outside China exceeded those inside the country for the first time. Tedros said Thursday that countries must act "swiftly" and "aggressively" to contain the virus.

"With the right measures, it can be contained," he said at the time, adding countries should begin thinking about whether they have proper isolation units, medical supplies and other vital equipment.

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's health emergencies program, told reporters on Friday that containing the virus and interrupting transmission gives officials an opportunity to stop the virus.

"But what it's clearly doing as you've seen in China and Singapore, it's slowing the virus down and allowing us to get ready to prepare," he said.