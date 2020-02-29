A couple wearing a mask in front of the Eiffel Tower. NurPhoto

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Eastern Standard time. Total confirmed cases: More than 85,000

Total deaths: At least 2,933

9:45 am: Britain reports number of coronavirus cases has risen to 23

The number of people infected with coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 23 on Saturday, after three more people in England tested positive for the virus, Britain's health department announced. Two of the patients recently returned from Italy and the other returned from Asia. A total of 10,483 people have been tested as of Saturday morning, health officials said. -- Newburger

9:26 am: France bans gatherings of more than 5,000; Paris half-marathon cancelled

The French government banned public gatherings with more than 5,000 people on Saturday due to the coronavirus outbreak as France reported 16 new cases. "All public gatherings of more than 5,000 people in a confined space are temporarily banned across France," Health Minister Olivier Veran told journalists. He also that the number of confirmed cases had risen to 73 and that there had been no new deaths.



The Paris half-marathon scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled as a consequence. Some 44,000 runners were expected to participate in the event. -- Reuters, Kimball

9:00 am: Cases in three U.S. states raise concerns over local, person-to-person spread

Confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S. in people who had not been overseas or in contact with another infected person has raised concerns over local, 'community-transmitted' spread of the virus in three states: California, Oregon and Washington state. Oregon reported its first case of the virus in an adult who lives in Washington County. Officials said the person has no history of travel to a country where the virus is known to be circulating, and is not believed to have had close contact with other confirmed cases. Washington state reported the case in a high school student from Snohomish County, which is still being investigated. And Santa Clara County health officials in California confirmed the infection in an elderly woman with no travel history or any known contact with a traveler or infected person. There are at least 64 confirmed cases in the U.S., but the three new cases on Friday and one earlier in the week were the first in the country in which the cause of the infection is unknown and could signal that the virus is beginning to spread across the country. -- Newburger

8:00 am: South Korea reports 813 new cases

South Korea has the largest coronavirus outbreak outside of China. It reported on Saturday 813 new cases, bringing the country's total infections to 3,150. The country has had a record increase since it confirmed the first patient on Jan. 20. South Korea officials warn that the number of cases is expected to rise as they continue to test people. Most of the cases have come from the southeastern city of Daegu and surrounding areas. -- Newburger

5:24 am: Iran cases surge as more officials are infected