Coronavirus travel restrictions make buying tickets for plays, concerts and sporting events a tough call

Travel restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus are sparking worries about lower attendance and ticket sales at sporting events and concerts, members of the ticketing industry said.

It's the combination of people not being able to travel and the fear that restrictions will be imposed while people are abroad that is affecting the ticketing industry. Travelers arriving from parts of China to other countries, including the U.S., may face quarantines.

"I don't think people are so concerned about mass congregating," Peter I'anson, from SecureMyBooking.com, a ticketing insurance website, said. "I think they have a fear of traveling and don't want to be in a small enclosed area with people."

Shares of events giant Live Nation are down more than 19% this week, more than the broader S&P 500's 12% drop.

Large international conferences like the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and Facebook's annual F8 developer conference have been called off, while other big events have been postponed and performers, like K-Pop sensation BTS, have canceled some portions of their Asian tours.

The Hollywood Bowl announced earlier this week that travel restrictions in Asia forced it to postpone the 18th Korea Times Music Festival, which was set to take place on April 25.

"You are looking at a critical impact on trade shows, on travel, on cruises, on conventions — which obviously will have a direct financial impact on all those involved," Eric Rozenberg, CEO of SecuTix USA, a ticketing engagement platform that helps organizations boost ticket sales, said.

More than a dozen international airlines have suspended service to and from China, where most of the more than 80,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported, and others have scaled back service in Asia.

On Friday, United Airlines, for example, announced it would reduce capacity throughout its Asia network, including flights to Tokyo, Seoul and Singapore amid a sharp drop in demand. Delta Air Lines, for its part, slashed service to Seoul to 15 weekly flights from 28. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week recommended that travelers "avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea."