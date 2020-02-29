Trump considering travel restrictions at US-Mexico border over coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Saturday said his administration was also considering travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border, after his administration announced new restrictions on travel to Iran and heightened advisories for areas in South Korea and Italy.



"We are thinking about the southern border, " Trump said. "We are looking at that very strongly."



Trump's comments came during a press conference at the White House Saturday, amid mounting public health concerns about the coronavirus as the disease spreads around the world. There are currently more than 85,000 cases worldwide and at least 2,941 deaths, most which are in China.



Mexico, however, has only reported three confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Friday, while the United States has confirmed 66 cases of the illness.



Trump appeared to roll back his previous statement when asked why he was considering taking action on the southern border given how few cases of the coronavirus there are in Mexico at the moment.



"We're thinking about all borders, we have to think about that border," Trump said. "This is not a border that seems to be much of a problem right now, we hope we will not have to do that."



This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.