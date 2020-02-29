Washington state confirms first US death from coronavirus

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask stands on Mission Street in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

The U.S. reported on Saturday its first death from the coronavirus in Washington state.

Jamie Nixon, a public information officer with the Washington State Department of Health, said that a patient in the state has died from the infection. A news conference will be held by officials in King County at 4:00 pm EST.

There are more than 85,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and at least 2,933 confirmed deaths. At least 64 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

The death comes as several cases in Washington state, California and Oregon have raised fears over the local, person-to-person transmission of the virus in people who have not recently traveled or been in contact with infected people.

President Donald Trump and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hold press conferences about the virus on Saturday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.