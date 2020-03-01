'This truly is a nightmare': How one businesswoman's flight to China ended in coronavirus quarantine

Businesswoman Bian Jingjing has a message about the coronavirus for the world: be more prepared.

The Aeroflot flight she boarded on Friday in Moscow had two passengers infected with the virus. As a result, she is now quarantined in a Beijing hotel.

"I was pretty cautious and now I'm here. It's not fair," she said over WeChat.

The case of this Aeroflot flight shows how the problems of the coronavirus are becoming truly global, disrupting people's lives in places and ways that can be difficult to anticipate.

After a month in Europe, Bian was flying home through Russia where there have been only two cases reported in the entire country. But as it turned out, the two infected passengers were transiting from Iran, which is experiencing one of the world's most severe outbreaks. Bian said she saw no health screening or precautions taken by Sheremetyevo International Airport or by the airline before passengers boarded her flight SU 204.

"How could they allow everyone to get on the plane without any testing?" She fumed. "Other countries, other governments, should do more — require all airports to conduct temperature checks at least."

In a statement on its website, Sheremetyevo airport says as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as of January 31, it has transferred flights including Aeroflot for destinations in China to one terminal. The statement says all terminals have thermal imaging cameras and medical centers are equipped with protective gear such as masks and anti-plague suits. CNBC contacted both the airport and Aeroflot but neither responded by the time of publication.