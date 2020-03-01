Leon Cooperman's advice to regular investors during this market sell-off

Leon Cooperman offered advice Sunday to investors who are trying to navigate the stock market's volatile reaction to the coronavirus, stressing the importance of avoiding panic.

The billionaire investor and founder of Omega Advisors shared his guidance as stock futures fell Sunday, indicating a lower open Monday as investors continue to show concern around the coronavirus' impact on the global economy.

Don't buy on margin, "just know what you own and be patient," Cooperman said on CNBC's special program, "Markets in Turmoil."

Cooperman said he had strong faith in the ability of health officials across the globe to eventually contain the virus.

"It will be contained sooner than one thinks. The economy will definitely be hurt, but I think we'll avoid a recession and some of this demand is deferred, not obliterated," he said.

Margin trading is a process by which traders borrow money from a brokerage firm to make an investment. CNBC's Jim Cramer also told investors last week to avoid margin trading, despite the temptation to take advantage of lower stock prices.

"If you don't have a decent amount of cash on the sidelines, you shouldn't do any buying here," Cramer said then.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all declined more than 10% last week, their largest weekly drop since October 2008. The indexes ended the week in correction territory, meaning they were more than 10% from their record highs that were recorded in February.

Cooperman's call for investors to be patient come as amount of coronavirus cases continues to spread across the globe, numbering more than 85,000 as of Sunday night.

There also are more than 2,900 deaths, and over the weekend Australia, Thailand and the U.S. reported their first coronavirus-related deaths.