Asia stocks set to fall as Chinese manufacturing activity plunges below expectations amid virus impact

Stocks in Asia were set to decline on Monday as official Chinese manufacturing data released over the weekend came in much worse than expected.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,030 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,550. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,142.96. Shares of Sharp will be watched following reports from Japanese media late last week that the firm is set to start making face masks amid a shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia continued to decline on Monday in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down more than 2% after tumbling through last week.

Factory activity in China plunged in February as the country dealt with the economic impact of the virus outbreak, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 35.7 in February ⁠— the lowest level on record, according to Reuters — as compared to a reading of 50.0 in January. The 50-point level in PMI readings separates growth from contraction.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the February PMI to come in at 46.0.

"China's February manufacturing PMI at 35.7 is comparable to the sort of outcomes seen during the financial crisis," Richard Yetsenga, chief economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, wrote in a note dated Mar. 2. "While businesses are restarting operations in China, the vast majority are operating well below capacity, and many restrictions on the movement of people remain."

Investors now await the release of a private survey of Chinese manufacturing activity in February. The Markit/Caixin manufacturing PMI is expected to be out at 09:45 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.

Meanwhile, stock movements in Malaysia will also be watched on Monday following the shock appointment of a new prime minister after the country's former premier Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned last week.