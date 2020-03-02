Coronavirus live updates: China reports 202 cases as total crosses 80,000

Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk outside the New Orient Landmark hotel in Macau on January 22, 2020. ANTHONY WALLACE | AFP via Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:29 am: China reports 202 new cases, 42 more deaths

China's National Health Commission reported 202 new cases, and 42 additional deaths, as of March 1. Of those new cases,196 were from the epicentre of Hubei, as were all the 42 additional deaths. That brings the country's total to 80,026 cases and 2,912 deaths.

8:20 am: Australian, Japan shares fall

7:57 am: Macao's casino revenue plunges nearly 88%

Macao's gaming revenue plunged 87.8% in February as compared with a year ago, according to Reuters. Casinos in the Chinese territory were shut for two weeks as authorities scrambled to contain the virus outbreak. Macao is heavily dependent on casinos, earning more than 80% of its revenue from gaming, but visits from tourists have practically dried up, according to the report. — Weizhen Tan

7:51 am: Asia markets set to continue falling

Markets in Asia were set to continue tumbling on Monday after plunging Chinese manufacturing activity and U.S. markets seeing their biggest weekly declines since October 2008 on the back of virus fears. Factory activity in China plunged far worse than expected in February as the country dealt with the economic impact of the virus outbreak, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday. — Huang All times below are in Eastern time.

5:26 pm: France's Louvre Museum closed

The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down France's Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its famous trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum's flow of tourists from around the world. Almost three-quarters of the Louvre's 9.6 million visitors last year came from abroad. The world's most popular museum welcomes tens of thousands of fans daily in Paris. "We are very worried because we have visitors from everywhere," said Andre Sacristin, a Louvre employee and union representative. "The risk is very, very, very great," he said in a phone interview. While there are no known virus infections among the museum's 2,300 workers, "it's only a question of time," he said. A short statement from the Louvre said a staff meeting about virus prevention efforts stopped the museum from opening as scheduled Sunday morning. — Associated Press

2:43 pm: United postpones new pilot class and warns of additional flight cuts

United Airlines is postponing start dates for some new pilots this month and warned about further flight reductions, the carrier confirmed Sunday. A 23-person class of pilots that was supposed to start training this week has been postponed. CNBC had reported the schedule change earlier on Sunday. The delay comes as the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, spreads, prompting United and its competitors to scale back some international routes. Pilot training can take several months before aviators start flying for the airline. The coronavirus is a new challenge for airlines that have been dealing with slower-than-expected growth because of the nearly yearlong grounding of the Boeing 737 Max after two fatal crashes. — Josephs

