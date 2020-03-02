After testing a 5G phone for a week, I'm not sold on the 5G revolution

I just published CNBC's review of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, one of the first mainstream 5G devices that launches on Friday.

Unlike earlier devices in the U.S., Samsung's new Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra support the variety of 5G flavors rolling out in the U.S., including widespread low-band and much faster, but limited, mmWave 5G networks.

I found that while I love the phone, I'm not sold on the 5G revolution just yet. The support for 5G is better for future-proofing if you plan on having the phone for tow or three years. But 5G networks in the U.S. today are far too limited to make it worth buying a smartphone just for the 5G connection.

I know 5G is going to be big. Eventually, its super fast speeds might help medical professionals diagnose and help people while they're still riding in an ambulance to the hospital. It could power game streaming services like NVIDIA's GeForce Now, Microsoft xCloud and Google Stadia so you can play games with console quality wherever you are, even without Wi-Fi. It may let you download movies in seconds before you get on the airplane at the airport. You'll still have service in packed stadiums where, on older LTE networks, you might not even be able to place a phone call.

But aside from faster speeds I found in very limited areas, there's no "killer app" for 5G right now. And I don't know what it's going to be. Maybe it won't even be on phones and instead packed into new augmented reality glasses we wear on our heads in a few years.

With LTE, the "killer app" was, in my opinion, high quality video chats. Before LTE, you needed a Wi-Fi connection for a high quality video chat like FaceTime. Today, you can use 4G LTE for group video chats, for Snapchat, for TikTok, downloading big apps on the go, streaming Netflix and more. But you can do all of that without 5G, so there's no really "must have" solution.