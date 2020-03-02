The company behind 'League of Legends' is taking on Activision Blizzard with a new shooter game

A screenshot of Riot Games' new free-to-play PC shooter game "Valorant," which is slated to launch in Summer 2020.

Riot Games, the video game developer behind "League of Legends," has pulled the wraps off a new first-person shooter game as it aims to rival popular titles from the likes of Activision Blizzard and Ubisoft.

Called "Valorant," the new game is a tactical shooter like Valve's "Counter-Strike" series, which pits teams of terrorists and counter-terrorists against each other to complete certain objectives.

The free-to-play PC title will see teams of five players battle each other in a rounds-based system, with one team attacking an objective as the other defends it. While it draws heavily from "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," a popular esports title, "Valorant" also alludes to the cartoonish characters of games like Blizzard's "Overwatch" and Epic Games' "Fortnite."

It's the first major new release from Los Angeles-based Riot Games, which is owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent. For years the company has been seen in the industry as something of a one-hit wonder for riding the success of "League of Legends," the world's most popular PC game.