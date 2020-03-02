Seattle-area officials report 3 new coronavirus deaths, bringing US total to 5

Frank Riedo, Medical Director of Infection Control at Evergreen Health Hospital speaks speaks following the death of a a King County, Washington resident due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during a press conference in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle-area officials said Monday that three new patients have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the U.S. to five.

Public health officials near Seattle reported the nation's first two deaths in a nearby suburb and several new cases over the weekend. Local officials also said that about 50 residents and employees of a nursing care facility were being tested for the new coronavirus after several people there tested positive.

"Unfortunately, we are starting to find more COVID-19 cases here in Washington that appear to be acquired locally here in Washington," Washington state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy told reporters at a press conference. "We now know that the virus is actively spreading in some communities. She said Washington state currently has 18 cases, 14 of which are in King County where the nursing facility is located and four in Snohomish County.

King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said the state identified four new cases Monday, including two of the five that died.

