Stock market live updates: Dow futures down 200, traders search for the bottom

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on February 27, 2020. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

The futures market already had a volatile overnight session. Stocks are set to open lower. Check here for live updates.

7:45 am: First coronavirus case in New York City

The first coronavirus case in Manhattan has been confirmed, a woman who recently traveled to Iran and is currently isolated in her home. Meanwhile, the disease is spreading rapidly in South Korea and Japan. South Korea has reported an additional 123 cases of the coronavirus, taking the country's total number of infections up to 4,335. Japan has confirmed five more cases in Hokkaido, bringing the country's total number of infections to 77. Iran's health ministry said 66 people have died due to coronavirus.— Li

7:43 am: Twitter shares jump 5% after Elliott Management pushes for CEO change

Shares of Twitter jumped more than 5% during Monday's premarket trading after news that Elliott Management founder and billionaire investor Paul Singer is seeking to replace Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. The firm said that Dorsey's attention is split between running both Twitter and Square, among other things. Shares of Twitter have shed 22% in the last 6 months. — Stevens

7:35 am: Another record low on the 10-year Treasury yield

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to a fresh record low below 1.04% as the historic decline in U.S. rates continued amid the coronavirus outbreak and Wall Street calls for Federal Reserve stimulus. The benchmark 10-year rate, which moves inversely with prices, tumbled about 37 basis points in February alone. The fed funds futures market has already priced in a 50 basis point cut at the Fed's meeting this month, according to CME Fed Watch tool.— Li

7:30 pm: Chart analyst says Friday's low is the new line in the sand

On Friday, stocks rapidly pared losses in the last 15 minutes of trading, which serves as the first evidence of "downside exhaustion," according to Rich Ross, Evercore ISI's technical analyst. Therefore, investors should use the S&P 500′s intraday low on Friday — 2,853 — as the "new line in the sand," Ross said. Below that level, there are only two levels of support of note at 2,722 (-7%) and 2,632 (-10%), he added.— Li

7:26 am: Bad China economic data spooked investors

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a gauge for its manufacturing sector, plunged to a record low of just 35.7 in February from 50.0 in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. Any reading below 50 signals a contraction. The somber reading provides the first official snapshot of the state of the Chinese economy since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic which has killed almost 3,000 people in mainland China and infected about 80,000.— Li

7:20 am: Dow futures down nearly 200 points after wild overnight session