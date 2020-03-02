Supreme Court says it will hear cases over Obamacare constitutionality

A demonstrator holds a sign in support of President Barack Obama's health-care law, Obamacare, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, on Wednesday, March 4, 2015.

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it will hear an appeal brought by Democratic-led states seeking to reverse a lower court ruling that found a central provision of President Barack Obama's signature health-care legislation unconstitutional.

The appeal was brought by a coalition of Democratic states, led by California. It came after the federal appeals court based in Louisiana ruled Dec. 18 that the individual mandate provision of the Affordable Care Act was unlawful. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the rest of the law back to a lower court to determine if it could still stand.

The case is the latest challenge to the law, more commonly known as Obamacare, which has twice before withstood challenges at the Supreme Court. The court did not indicate when it will hear the cases, but it will likely do so in its term beginning in October. A decision would be expected by the end of June of 2021.

Obamacare has been the target of Republican attacks in the courts since it was first passed ten years ago. It has so far withstood scrutiny from the justices. The current lawsuit against it is based on a technical reading of Chief Justice John Roberts's reason for upholding the law in 2012.

Roberts, writing for the court at the time, upheld the individual mandate provision because he said it fell within Congress's power to tax.

But, in 2017, Congress lowered the penalty for not having insurance to $0 as part of Trump's tax reform push. Republican states, led by Texas and backed by the Trump administration's Department of Justice, have argued that the effective elimination of the penalty meant the individual mandate could no longer stand a tax.

Judge Reed O'Connor of the Northern District of Texas ruled in their favor in December 2018. O'Connor also held that the rest of the Affordable Care Act was not "severable" from the individual mandate, essentially scrapping the whole bill.

On review, the 5th Circuit agreed with O'Connor that the individual mandate was unconstitutional, but urged him to review the bill with a "finer-toothed comb" to determine "which provisions of the ACA Congress intended to be inseverable from the individual mandate."

Seeking to avoid the uncertainty that an ongoing battle in the lower courts would entail, the Democratic states and the House of Representatives filed separate petitions urging the Supreme Court to settle the matter.

