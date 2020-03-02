Target cancels in-person investor day in New York City due to coronavirus

A cashier places a bag of items in a customer's shopping cart at a Target Corp. store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Target has canceled its in-person analyst and investor meeting in New York City amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead of holding the Tuesday meeting, a company spokeswoman said executives will discuss fourth-quarter results and answer analysts' questions by webcast.

The Minneapolis-based retailer's meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday morning in midtown Manhattan. Target CEO Brian Cornell, Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan and Chief Financial Officer Michael Fiddelke, had all planned to attend and deliver presentations.

In an email, a company spokeswoman attributed the change to "the rapidly evolving situation regarding the coronavirus."

Target will report its earnings before the bell Tuesday. Its analyst call will begin at 9 a.m. EST.