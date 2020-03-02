The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Mike Khouw looked at a put spread in the S&P 500 ETF.
Tony Zhang illustrated selling a call spread in the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.
Mike Khouw and Carter Worth also broke down a call butterfly in Royal Caribbean.
