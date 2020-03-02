People with disabilities are still struggling to find employment — here are the obstacles they face

Mollie Winninger, 27, is one of many Americans eager to join the job market in hopes of finding a full-time job. In order to compete with many applicants, Winninger has relied on a trick in her job applications to increase her chances of landing an interview: refusing to disclose her disability.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Feb. 26 an unemployment rate of 7.3% among people with disabilities in 2019, a slight decrease from the 8% reported in 2018. Yet, people with disabilities are still twice as likely to be unemployed, compared to those without a disability.

That has been the case for Winninger. During her time in graduate school, she was diagnosed with severe arthritis and POTS, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Because of her arthritis, she is in chronic pain. Some of her accommodations to manage her discomfort at school included rotating between sitting and standing during her classes. One day of home care per week was allowed, in case Winninger's pain was too severe and she could not attend class. POTS causes her to have low blood pressure and a high heart rate, which makes her prone to fainting.

After graduating in May 2019, she began searching for work in August, hoping to find a place in chaplaincy or nonprofit organizations. She disclosed her disabilities at the start of her job search, but she never heard back from employers. "There is a stigma attached to that, and it can harm your chances, unfortunately," said Winninger. She found that to be true in her case, despite the existence of laws preventing employers from discriminating during the application process, like Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act, known as the ADA.

When she stopped disclosing her disabilities, the invitations for interviews rolled in. After more than 50 applications, she has yet to find full-time work. But she is not sure exactly why. "It's hard not to get feedback as to why they turn you down," said Winninger.

RespectAbility, a non-profit organization that works to advance opportunities for people with disabilities, released their own report this week on job gains among people with disabilities. Although their report relies on 2018 data from the Census Bureau, whereas the Bureau of Labor Statistics contains recent 2019 data, it still identifies the worrisome nature of the workforce for those with disabilities.

According to RespectAbility, only 29,893 people with disabilities joined the workforce in 2018, compared to 343,000 two years prior. "Fewer and fewer people with disabilities are getting employment, and that is not a good thing," said Philip Kahn-Pauli, policy and practices director at RespectAbility. Pauli explains the Bureau of Labor Statistics report "captures a simplistic view of a very complex topic."

One of the reasons why RespectAbility reported a significant drop of people with disabilities joining the workforce is the inflow and outflow of workers, according to Kahn-Pauli. People who entered the workforce for the first time left because there were no accommodations for their disabilities. Technology has made it easier to hire some people with disabilities and integrate them in the workforce, said Kahn-Pauli, but it leaves out those with more significant disabilities, such as cerebral palsy and being quadriplegic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics report was not surprising for Azza Altiraifi, a research and advocacy manager for the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress. "They just confirmed what every disabled person living in this country has known," said Altiraifi, "which is to say that our economic condition hasn't changed, and it is only worsening."