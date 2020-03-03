Australian stocks bounce amid hopes of global central bank action to tackle virus impact

Stocks in Australia rose on Tuesday morning following an overnight surge on Wall Street as investors were hopeful for central banks potentially taking action to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P/ASX 200 was up more than 1.5% in early trade as majority of the sectors advanced, with shares of major banking names seeing gains.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The NIkkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,435 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,270. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,344.08.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to announce its interest rate decision at 11:30 a.m. HK/SIN. Over in Malaysia, where the country was hit by a recent wave of political uncertainty that resulted in the unexpected appointment of a new prime minister, Bank Negara Malaysia is set to issue its monetary policy statement at 3:00 p.m. HK/SIN.

Investors will also await a conference call between global financial ministers and central bankers to coordinate the financial and economic response to the coronavirus.

The teleconference call will be led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and is expected to happen on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET, according to CNBC's Steve Liesman. Representatives of the Group of Seven industrialized nations will attend the call.

"Something is in the works," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, wrote in a note dated Mar. 2. "Central bankers have promised to ensure stability and the rebound in stocks reflects the market's expectations for coordinated action in the next few days or weeks at the latest."