Bentley unveils $2 million Mulliner Bacalar sports car with 5,000-year-old wood

Bentley on Tuesday unveiled the all-new Mulliner Bacalar, a roughly $2 million two-seat, open-air luxury sports car that features 5,000-year-old wood in its interior dashboard.

The iconic British automaker, which is owned by Volkswagen, is describing the car as the "rarest two-door Bentley of the modern era." The company is only producing 12 of the vehicles, all of which have been pre-sold.

The all-wheel drive car is powered by a 6.0-liter V-12 engine capable of 650 horsepower and 667 pound-feet of torque, and it has an eight-speed transmission.

The wood used for the vehicle's wraparound dashboard, according to Bentley, is made of wood that had been naturally preserved in peat bogs, lakes and rivers of East Anglia in Eastern England.