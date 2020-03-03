Bentley unveils $2 million Mulliner Bacalar sports car with 5,000-year-old wood

Bentley on Tuesday unveiled the all-new Mulliner Bacalar, a roughly $2 million two-seat, open-air luxury sports car that features 5,000-year-old wood in its interior dashboard.
The iconic British automaker, which is owned by Volkswagen, is describing the car as the "rarest two-door Bentley of the modern era." The company is only producing 12 of the vehicles, all of which have been pre-sold.
The all-wheel drive car is powered by a 6.0-liter V-12 engine capable of 650 horsepower and 667 pound-feet of torque, and it has an eight-speed transmission.
The wood used for the vehicle's wraparound dashboard, according to Bentley, is made of wood that had been naturally preserved in peat bogs, lakes and rivers of East Anglia in Eastern England.
The car's price is 1.5 million pounds, or $1.9 million, excluding taxes and options. Bentley is expected to deliver the vehicles, which will each be tailored based on customers' preferences, starting next year, according to Adrian Hallmark, CEO and chairman of Bentley.
"Bacalar is a rare and remarkable Bentley, and whilst clearly defined, will be an extraordinary and collaborative experience for just twelve discerning people who will now co-create, collect, drive and treasure one of twelve being built," Hallmark said in a release.
The Bacalar was unveiled at Bentley's U.K. headquarters via an online video. The car was supposed to make its global debut at the Geneva International Motor Show, which was canceled last week due to coronavirus concerns.