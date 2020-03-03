Coronavirus could be a boon for telemedicine, as health industry hopes to keep 'worried well' out of the hospital

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S., hospitals and insurance companies are expecting a swell in visitors to clinics and emergency rooms.

But the crisis could provide a bright spot for one sector of the health industry that has struggled to gain widespread acceptance: Telemedicine.

Virtual services, like online symptom-checking tools and remote consults with doctors, could keep the so-called "worried well" from flooding hospitals. If the healthiest people don't show up in emergency rooms, that could mean that more resources are available to treat the sickest and most vulnerable patients.

Official recommendations from both the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization encourage the use of telemedicine apps. Public companies that offer telemedicine, including Teladoc, have seen their stock surge in the past week, and many private start-ups, from AmericanWell to Plushcare, tell CNBC they are bracing for increased usage.

Insurance companies are starting to follow suit. Anthem, one of the largest insurers, is ramping up its telemedicine tool, called LiveHealth Online, with a greater volume of physicians and other health professionals lined up to consult with patients who are concerned about the coronavirus, according to two people who are familiar with the company's plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them. The health insurer is also expanding the availability of its SMS messaging tools for members who want to ask questions, these people said. A spokesperson for Anthem did not respond to a request for comment.

United Health Group said it has services already available for members to book virtual consults, including via its free app, but did not comment on whether it's planning to do anything additional related to the coronavirus. Aetna offers video visits through the CVS MinuteClinics, which is a cash-only service. Aetna, which merged with CVS in 2018, also has a telemedicine benefit through Teladoc, which takes most forms of insurance.

"Virtual care options such as video visits can be an effective way to evaluate and treat viruses from the comfort of one's home, while minimizing exposure to other potentially contagious viruses," an Aetna spokesperson said.