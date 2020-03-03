What to watch today: Dow to drop after Monday's huge gain as morning G-7 statement disappoints

Dow futures, in another volatile overnight session, were pointing to losses at Tuesday's open on Wall Street after a morning statement from G-7 central bankers and finance leaders contained no specific actions to combat the economic risks of the coronavirus. (CNBC)
* Trump asks Fed for 'big cut' after Australia slashes rates on coronavirus impact (CNBC)
Hopes for action from the Fed and world central banks to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus sparked a powerful rally Monday. The Dow soared nearly 1,300 points or 5% after last week's plunge. (CNBC)
* 10-year Treasury yield moves higher after hitting a record low Monday (CNBC)
Investors will be looking for signs of how the coronavirus may be affecting retailers Target (TGT) and Kohl's (KSS) when they hold conference calls after issuing earnings. Target reported mixed fourth-quarter results before the bell. Kohl's beat on the top and bottom lines and hiked its dividend by 5%. Nordstrom leads Tuesday afternoon's retail earnings reports. (CNBC)
Automakers are expected to report February sales throughout the day. There are no U.S. economic reports from the government this morning. Two regional central bank presidents, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Cleveland President Loretta Mester speak today.
The spread of the coronavirus in China is slowing while new cases in many other countries are accelerating. The vast majority of the more than 91,000 global cases and over 3,100 deaths are still in China. (CNBC)
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/03/coronavirus-live-updates-china-reports-125-new-cases-as-its-numbers-drop.html
* Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Adobe pull out of more conferences as coronavirus spreads (CNBC)
* Uber acknowledges coronavirus poses material risk to its business (CNBC)
* Visa flags hit to Q2 revenue due to coronavirus outbreak (Reuters)
New cases in South Korea surged by 851 on Tuesday, bringing total infections there to more than 5,100, including 31 deaths. Italy's cases rose to more than 2,000 with 52 deaths. (CNBC)
* Pope tests negative for coronavirus, Italy report says (Reuters)
The U.S. has at least 91 coronavirus cases with at least six deaths. On Capitol Hill, aides said negotiations were nearing completion on an emergency funding bill to develop a vaccine and offer disaster loans to businesses hurt by the crisis. (AP)
* How grocery stores are trying to prevent 'panic buying' as coronavirus causes stockpiling, emptying shelves (CNBC)
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are vying for a victory in Texas, the second biggest delegate haul among the 14 states holding Democratic presidential nominating contests on Super Tuesday. (CNBC)
* Super Tuesday polls are opening: Here are the states holding 2020 Democratic primaries and what's at stake (CNBC)
Billionaire ex-New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, on ballots for the first Tuesday, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren could also win delegates as the primary field shrinks. (AP)
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk jumped to the defense of fellow tech billionaire Jack Dorsey last night, as the latter faces pressure from an activist investor to step down as the CEO of Twitter. (CNBC)
* JMP upgrades Tesla with highest price target on Wall Street, shares soar (CNBC)
Hundreds of angry Robinhood users took to Twitter and Reddit to blast the start-up after a technical outage kept users from trading during Monday's huge rally. Some threatened to leave the platform, while others called for a class-action lawsuit. (CNBC)
A bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled legislation that would hold e-commerce companies like Amazon or eBay liable for counterfeit products sold on their platforms as U.S firms struggle to combat the sale of fake goods online. (CNBC)
Autozone (AZO) shares were gaining ground in premarket trading after the auto retailer and distributor beat estimates on quarterly earnings and revenue.
Tilray (TLRY) shares were sinking after the cannabis company missed estimates on fourth-quarter revenue. Tilray reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 62 cents per share.
Boingo Wireless (WIFI) shares were soaring in the premarket after the internet access provider said it has "received multiple inquiries regarding a strategic transaction." Boingo refused to comment on speculation about a potential sale.
Glassdoor created a list of the best cities to find a job in 2020. Raleigh, N.C., comes in the No. 1 spot. San Jose, Calif., Boston, Washington, D.C., and Seattle, Washington round out the top five. (CNBC's Make it)