Elon Musk urges US military to prioritize space innovation and industry competition, or risk falling behind

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks with US Air Force Lieutenant General John Thompson, commander Space and Missile Systems Center commander at Space Pitch Day in San Francisco, California.

ORLANDO, Fla., — SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk urged the Air Force to prioritize innovation and hail industry competition as the service seeks to stand up the nation's newest branch dedicated to space.

In a conversation with the top U.S. Air Force officer on space research and acquisition at the Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Florida last week, Musk said the commercial space industry must try harder to develop reusable rockets. SpaceX is currently the leader in that effort.

"Creating a fully reusable system and having that be in volume production and volume launch that's super, super hard," Musk told U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Thompson, adding that designing one-use rockets was "quite easy."

He described Starship, the next-generation rocket SpaceX is developing as having reusability potential, which would make it the culmination of his vision of sending people to-and-from the moon and Mars.

"The vehicle we are working on right now, which is quite difficult, is Starship and that has the potential for full reusability," Musk said Friday, adding that the program was doing well.