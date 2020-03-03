Ford bans non-essential domestic and international travel as coronavirus spreads

Ford Motor is banning all non-essential international and domestic business travel for employees due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The automaker said Tuesday the increased travel restrictions will be in effect until March 27. Ford, according to a company spokesman, will revisit the travel bans regarding the COVID-19 epidemic on a weekly basis.

"The health and safety of our employees, dealers, customers, and partners are always Ford's highest priority," the company said in an emailed statement to CNBC. "We have dedicated teams closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in China, including the latest directives and guidance from national and regional authorities, and across our supply chain. We are planning and acting accordingly."

Travel exceptions, according to Ford, will require senior leadership approvals and will be limited to instances that are "essential to Ford's operation, can only be completed by physically being present, and don't create an unacceptable health hazard."

Ford's previous travel restrictions only involved China, including prohibiting all business travel to, from and within the country. Ford employees who had traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease, as well as employees outside the country who had traveled to China, were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their returns.