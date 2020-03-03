Don't let panic drive your investment decisions. Here's how to get a grip on your emotions

Javier Snchez Mingorance / EyeEm

Put some time between your impulse to act and your behavior. Brad Klontz financial psychologist

In other words, acknowledge your emotions — but don't act on them. That goes for whether you want to sell during a big drop, or buy in during a surge. It may be easier said than done. Here are some techniques to calm your emotional brain so you can make rational decisions.

Take deep breaths

It may sound trite, but taking a few deep breaths really does work, said Klontz, a member of the CNBC Invest in You Financial Wellness Council. Doing breathing exercises can decrease your blood pressure, heart rate and stress hormone levels, according to wellness expert Deepak Chopra.

Consult with an expert

Consulting with a financial expert will not only help you evaluate the accuracy of your thinking, it also gives you something else you need: time. If you can't afford a financial advisor, at least speak to somebody before you make a decision, he added. As long as they are not also panicking. "The goal is to put some time between your impulse to act and your behavior," explained Klonz.

"If you can put some time in between those two things, you are more likely to calm down your emotional brain, engage your rational brain and make a good decision." Consulting with an expert will also give you an opportunity to reevaluate your approach to investing. Perhaps you are taking too much risk or your portfolio isn't as diversified as it should be.

Remember the past

When the stock market dives, remember that this isn't the first time it's happened. "The stock market has overcome so many obstacles," said Goldberg, pointing to 9/11, the Great Recession and the market crash of 1987. "What happened each time? The stock market recovered and claimed new highs." Klontz agrees. In fact, he thinks it is the younger investors who have only witnessed a bull market who are more likely to become emotionally charged. "They never had this experience," he said.

Age matters

A stock market drop actually benefits younger investors, since it gives them an opportunity to buy in at lower prices and hold for the long haul. Just make sure you are still making rational, well-thought-out decisions. If you are closer to retirement, it becomes trickier, since you will soon have to start making withdrawals from your retirement account. Klontz suggests remembering that even if the stock market drops, it doesn't mean your entire portfolio did. Take note of the percentage of stocks, bonds and cash you have in your portfolio. If you only have 50% in equities, which are typically more volatile, your panic may subside by half, he said.

Separate health and financial concerns