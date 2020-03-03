Skip Navigation
Anne Hathaway listed her NYC penthouse for $3.5 million – take a look inside

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Taylor Hill

Actress Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have listed their New York City penthouse for just under $3.5 million.

The couple purchased the unit in 2016 for $2.5 million, and it is recently renovated, according to the listing.

Located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan off Central Park, the home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Take a look inside.

Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty

There is a private elevator that opens directly into the open concept penthouse.

Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty

The living and dining space has a fireplace and leads to a terrace. 

Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty

The kitchen has 18-foot ceilings, a skylight and updated appliances.

Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty

The master suite has a walk-in closet and bathroom with a freestanding tub and heated floors.

Check out additional photos in the gallery below. 

In November 2018, Hathaway and Shulman sold a property in Westport, Connecticut, located just 50 miles outside Manhattan, for $2.7 million, Variety reports. In October 2014, they sold their Brooklyn condo for $4.3 million.

The couple also owns a property in Southern California, according to Architectural Digest

