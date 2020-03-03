Anne Hathaway listed her NYC penthouse for $3.5 million – take a look inside

Actress Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have listed their New York City penthouse for just under $3.5 million.

The couple purchased the unit in 2016 for $2.5 million, and it is recently renovated, according to the listing.

Located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan off Central Park, the home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Take a look inside.

There is a private elevator that opens directly into the open concept penthouse.