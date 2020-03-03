Anne Hathaway listed her NYC penthouse for $3.5 million – take a look inside

Actress Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have listed their New York City penthouse for just under $3.5 million.
The couple purchased the unit in 2016 for $2.5 million, and it is recently renovated, according to the listing.
Located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan off Central Park, the home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Take a look inside.
Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty
There is a private elevator that opens directly into the open concept penthouse.
The living and dining space has a fireplace and leads to a terrace.
The kitchen has 18-foot ceilings, a skylight and updated appliances.
The master suite has a walk-in closet and bathroom with a freestanding tub and heated floors.
Check out additional photos in the gallery below.
In November 2018, Hathaway and Shulman sold a property in Westport, Connecticut, located just 50 miles outside Manhattan, for $2.7 million, Variety reports. In October 2014, they sold their Brooklyn condo for $4.3 million.
The couple also owns a property in Southern California, according to Architectural Digest.
