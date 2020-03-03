Hillary Clinton says Bernie Sanders didn't get a real job until he was 41—here's a copy of his actual resume from the '80s

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has some tough words for former political rival and current Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders in the Hulu documentary series "Hillary," which is set to be released on Friday.

In particular, Clinton says Sanders didn't start working until he was in his 40s.

"[Sanders] was a career politician. He didn't work until he was 41 and then he got elected to something. It was all just baloney, and I feel bad that people got sucked into it," Clinton says in the four-part Hulu docuseries about the 2016 presidential race.

Sanders, who has been serving as a Vermont senator since 2007, is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination with a pitch that he is relatable to average working Americans, promising things like Medicare for All and the cancellation of student debt.

While a spokesperson for Sanders' campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding his work history, CNBC Make It obtained a copy of Sanders' resume from the 1980s from the The Jack and Shirley Silver Special Collections Library located at the University of Vermont. (The library's research collection includes the papers of a number of Burlington, Vermont, mayors and state politicians, a spokesperson tells Make It.)

Take a look.

The three-page resume is on City of Burlington letterhead, where Sanders served as mayor from 1981 to 1989.

It starts with a personal section that lists Sanders' date of birth, marital status ("Divorced, [with] one son") and his health status (which he describes as "excellent").

Under education, Sanders lists a BA in political science from the University of Chicago.

As for his employment history, Sanders says he spent his first 12 years of employment after graduation, from 1964 to 1976, as a freelance writer, carpenter, youth counselor and state employee.