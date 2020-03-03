Stock market live updates: Dow set to fall, G-7 disappointment, Tesla jumps

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, March 2, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

7:42 am: G-7 statement mentions no specific action

Here's what the statement said: "Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks. Alongside strengthening efforts to expand health services, G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase. G7 central banks will continue to fulfill their mandates, thus supporting price stability and economic growth while maintaining the resilience of the financial system. We welcome that the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and other international financial institutions stand ready to help member countries address the human tragedy and economic challenge posed by COVID-19 through the use of their available instruments to the fullest extent possible."

7:39 am: Stock futures imply losses at the open after G-7 statement

Stock futures reversed course and are now pointing to losses at the open after the G-7 statement mentioned no specific actions to combat coronavirus. - Stevens

7:33 am: G-7 statement ahead

Global investors awaited a statement from the G-7 on how the top world economies plan on counteracting the coronavirus' impact on economic activity. However, Reuters cited a G-7 official with direct knowledge of the deliberations saying that the statement does not include any specific call for new government expenditure or coordinated interest rate cuts by central banks. —Imbert

7:31 am: Investors await action from global central banks

Expectations are rising on Wall Street that global central banks will soon provide stimulus in a bid to offset the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a cut in its cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%, a new record low. The central bank's governor acknowledged that the outbreak is having a "significant effect" on the country's economy. Meanwhile, the market has already priced in a 50 basis point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this month. Many also see the possibility of the Fed pulling the trigger before its March 18 meeting. Investors are awaiting a statement from the G-7 major economies on plans to mitigate the virus impact following a conference call Tuesday morning led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jerome Powell. – Li

7:29 am: Tesla shares jump on upgrade

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla to market outperform from market perform and established a Street high price target of $1,060 per share, sending shares of the electric automaker up more than 6% to $793 per share in premarket trading Tuesday. "The recent market-driven pullback provides investors with a good opportunity to enter the stock in our opinion, and a perusal of offerings from competitors suggests that TSLA's market position should continue to be dominant," JMP Securities analyst Joseph Osha said in a note to clients. Shares of Telsa are up nearly 80% this year. – Fitzgerald

7:16 am: U.S. stock futures point to muted gains at the open