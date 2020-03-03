Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nordstrom, HPE, Ambarella and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Nordstrom — Shares of the fashion retailer dipped 8% in extended trading after the company missed analysts' expectations on both earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. The company reported earnings of $1.42 per share excluding some items, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.47 per share, according to Refinitiv. The company reported revenue of $4.54 billion, below analysts' expectations of $4.56 billion.

Nordstrom also announced that Erik Nordstrom will become its sole CEO, retiring the co-presidency shared by him and his brother, Pete. Pete Nordstrom will now serve as president and chief brand officer. The company also said it is shrinking its board from 11 directors to 10 over the next two years.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — The company saw its stock fall 6% in extended trading after it reported first-quarter revenue that came in below analysts' estimates. HPE posted revenue of $6.95 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated $7.21 billion. The company's earnings of 44 cents per share, excluding some items, was in line with analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv.

Ambarella — Shares of the semiconductor manufacturer were up 7% in extended trading after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings. The company posted revenue of $57.2 million, up 12% from $51.1 million in the same period during fiscal 2019. Ambarella reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of $13.0 million, or 39 cents per share.

Urban Outfitters — The clothing retailer's stock fell 5% in extended trading after the company posted its fourth-quarter results. Urban Outfitters reports earnings of 50 cents per share. The company's reported revenue of $1.17 billion came in exactly in line with analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv.

Ross Stores — The discount fashion chain's stock dropped nearly 4% in extended trading after the company's CEO Barbara Rentler said in a statement that there was still "a high level of uncertainty over supply chain disruptions in China" because of the coronavirus. The company also offered first-quarter earnings guidance that was lower than analysts' expectations. Ross Stores said it expects earnings of $1.16 to $1.21 per share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.25 per share. However, the company did beat on earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion, while analysts expected earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion, according to Refinitiv.