Stocks should return to all-time highs by summer as coronavirus fears subside, CFRA strategist predicts

The return to record market levels may already be starting.

According to CFRA Research's Sam Stovall, history suggests the latest correction is paving the way for another vigorous move higher.

"There have been 23 of these [corrections] since World War II and, on average, it's taken only four months to get back to breakeven," the firm's chief investment strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "If this is indeed the bottom, we could be setting new all-time highs early in the third quarter."

Despite lingering coronavirus fears, the market staged a historic comeback Monday after entering correction territory last week. The Dow surged more than 5% and saw its biggest point gain ever. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have now recovered more than 40% of their recent losses.

"I believe in the rally for the short term because I believe the market did get oversold last week," he said. "But I believe that it will need to be retested before we can actually say that the worst is behind us."