Joe Biden wins North Carolina primary, NBC News projects, continuing his dominance in southern states

Joe Biden will win the North Carolina Democratic primary, according to an NBC News projection, giving him another one of the biggest states on Super Tuesday.

After his win in South Carolina on Saturday and his projected win in Virginia earlier Tuesday, the latest victory represents continued dominance in southern states for the former vice president.

With 110 delegates up for grabs, the Tar Heel state boasts one of the biggest prizes of any of the 14 primary elections held on Super Tuesday. Only Texas and California award more delegates. NBC News projected right after polls closed at 7:30 p.m. ET that Biden would win at least 14 of the state's delegates.

Exit polling data showed that Biden was blowing away Sen. Bernie Sanders among black voters. Biden won 63% of that group in North Carolina, according to NBC's exit polls.

The result appeared to mark a dramatic turnaround. An NBC/Marist poll released Sunday showed a tight race in the state between Biden and Sanders.

Billionaire and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who skipped the four prior state contests, came in third in the poll, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

North Carolina may only grow more competitive in the general election. The state went for President Donald Trump in 2016 — but NBC's poll showed both Sanders and Biden beating the incumbent Republican in a hypothetical matchup in the state.

Just a handful of Democratic candidates remained to compete for North Carolina's delegates on Super Tuesday. At its height, more than two dozen Democrats jockeyed for position in the race to take on Trump in 2020.

Just two days before Super Tuesday, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he would drop out of the contest. Buttigieg, the youngest candidate in the race who as a small-town mayor outperformed expectations with a win in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus, called it quits after a fourth-place finish in the South Carolina primary Saturday.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer threw in the towel a day before Buttigieg, and just hours after it became clear that the tens of millions of dollars Steyer spent in South Carolina would fail to net him any delegates there.

By the end of January, Steyer spent a total of $253.7 million on his campaign, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

Biden's much-needed victory in South Carolina sent a gust of wind into his campaign's sail and helped him close the delegate gap with Sanders less than a week before the Tuesday elections. Still, Sanders was considered the front-runner coming into Super Tuesday.