Suze Orman: There is a retirement 'crisis.' Here are strategies for those 50 and over

1. Give your money a reality check

"This is the time that you really need to look at your total financial situation, in terms of how much money are you spending, how much are you saving?" said Orman, host of the weekly podcast, Women & Money. You should do everything you can to cut back on unnecessary expenses. If you own a home and plan to stay in it, make sure you have a plan in place to pay off the mortgage by the time you retire.

2. Downsize your home

You may love your home, but if it is larger than you need and you can make a profit selling it, do so. Then, move into something smaller — and less expensive. "I don't want you to wait till you're 60 or 70 to sell this home," she said. "I want you to downsize right now, so that you can start saving more money right now."

3. Bulk up your emergency fund

Now is the time to super-charge your emergency fund. While many experts suggest setting aside three to six months' worth of living expenses, once you are over 50, Orman wants you to save two to three years worth. That's because once it's time to start drawing from your retirement account, you want to avoid taking big losses if the stock market is down – like happened last week when the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all fell more than 10%. It was their biggest weekly decline since October 2008. "That's not when you want to be withdrawing from it," she said. "If you have cash, you can live on that cash for two or three years until the market recovers." Of course, you will still have to make your required minimum distributions — the amount you must take out every year -— from your traditional IRA or 401(k) if you are 72 or older.

4. Contribute to a Roth IRA

Any new contributions you make into a retirement account should be in a Roth IRA, if you can, Orman said. "Later on in life, you want to be able to take that money out tax free," she explained. Roth IRA contributions are made after tax, so you aren't taxed when you take the money out during your retirement. On the other hand, when you put money into a traditional IRA, it isn't taxed — but it is when you take it out. However, your income will determine whether you can contribute to a Roth IRA. As a single person, you can do so if your modified adjusted gross income is under $139,000. If you are married and filing jointly, your income just be under $206,000.

5. Check your investment allocations