Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

These media stocks are coronavirus safe-havens, Wells Fargo says

Yun Li@YunLi626
In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

As the fast-spreading coronavirus is making people less willing to go out, some stocks appear poised to benefit from the stay-at-home trend, according to Wells Fargo.