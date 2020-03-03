Treasury yields rise after stimulus hopes lift risk-on sentiment

U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday morning as hopes of monetary policy action from central banks entices investors back into risk assets.

At around 1:55 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at 1.1304% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 1.6892%.

Stocks rebounded sharply on Monday from their worst week since the financial crisis, with the Dow closing 5.1% higher to post its biggest daily percentage gain since March 2009.

Markets around the world have sought a relief rally amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks will cut interest rates in a bid to offset the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The G-7 (Group of Seven) major economies are due to issue a joint statement on plans to mitigate the virus impact on Tuesday following a conference call for finance ministers and central bankers led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The U.S. state of Georgia has now confirmed its first two cases of the disease, while at least four more patients in Washington state have died.

Markets may also have an eye on Super Tuesday in the Democratic primary race as former Vice President Joe Biden emerges as the moderate challenger to Bernie Sanders, the current front-runner for the nomination.

Redbook data for last week is due at 8:55 a.m. ET, and there are no Treasury auctions scheduled for Tuesday.